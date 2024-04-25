Somber mood backstage at WWE event; top star set to leave - Reports

Part of being a WWE Superstar is the camaraderie of sharing a ring and locker room with others. New details are reported on a roster change and why everyone was down at a recent show.

WWE released seven wrestlers within the last week, including Von Wagner and Cameron Grimes. The unexpected budget cuts came just a week before the 2024 WWE Draft, which is believed to include major changes for NXT in addition to the usual call-ups and surprises.

Baron Corbin has been a free agent since the 2023 Draft but ended up going to NXT. He and Bron Breakker, known as The Wolf Dogs, recently dropped the NXT Tag Team Championship to Axiom and Nathan Frazer. Breakker went to SmackDown full-time, and Corbin stayed in NXT. WWE tweeted a video this week showing Lexis King taunting The Lone Wolf about going back to the main roster, but Corbin denied these claims and said people hope he leaves NXT. Multiple sources have reported that this segment was done to build Corbin's main roster return.

The Mayor Of Jackpot City lost to King at Night 1 of NXT Spring Breakin' on Tuesday. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Corbin is expected to be drafted to RAW or SmackDown in the Draft.

Tuesday's NXT Spring Breakin' event was a big hit, but there was somewhat of a somber mood backstage. Sources added that the mood was down due to the recent releases, especially the departure of Wagner, which impacted several people. The second-generation wrestler was seen as an "NXT staple" and had established himself as a respected star on the brand.

Corbin and Breakker became champions after winning the 2024 Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. They held the strap for 55 recognized days.

Night 1 of NXT Spring Breakin' 2024 was held earlier this week at the Performance Center in Orlando, and it was a hit in the ratings and with fans on social media.

Night 2 was headlined by Trick Williams capturing the NXT Championship from Ilja Dragunov. There was also a big post-match segment with The Anointed One celebrating the win as Triple H and others joined him.

WWE has now announced five matches for Night 2. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for full NXT Spring Breakin' coverage and all breaking news. Below is the updated line-up:

Jacy Jayne vs. Thea Hail

Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe will debut vs. TBA

NXT North American Champion Oba Femi defends vs. Ivar

NXT Tag Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer defend vs. The Authors of Pain

NXT Underground: Natalya (with Karmen Petrovic) vs. Lola Vice (with Shayna Baszler)