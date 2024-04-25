WWE stars reportedly surprised by recent release

WWE is having one of its best years ever as the company moves forward with the new era. Despite a record WrestleMania XL and major international PLEs scheduled for this year, the company has already started making budget cuts on the roster. New details on a surprising release have just leaked from backstage.

Cameron Grimes was released on Tuesday. World Wrestling Entertainment parted ways with six wrestlers last week, but Grimes was the only release made this week so far. WWE signed the former OMEGA Heavyweight Champion in January 2019. Grimes announced his release in an emotional video this week.

According to Fightful Select, the Carolina Caveman was well-liked, and his release was unexpected by many in the company for various reasons. One main reason is that Grimes' skill set and track record did not match those of other talents who were cut this past week.

Backstage sources said the internal shock also had to do with Grimes being at SmackDown on April 12. The former NXT North American Champion was actually a regular at TV, even when not being used.

Grimes was squashed by Bron Breakker that night, but in January and February, he lost three SmackDown dark matches - once against Gunther and twice against Gable Steveson. He also wrestled Odyssey Jones in February for an unaired WWE Speed match and then worked the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

It was noted that while the final Million Dollar Champion was with the company for just over five years, he'd gotten over in NXT and seemed to be constantly improving in the ring. Grimes was trained by The Hardys, who have known him since he was born.

Cameron Grimes set for busy post-WWE career

Cameron Grimes was released from his World Wrestling Entertainment contract on Tuesday and is now back to using his real first and middle names as his ring name - Trevor Lee.

The Alpha of Omega will become a free agent after Monday, July 22, when his non-compete clause with WWE expires. It remains to be seen if AEW or TNA will be interested, but fans are already speculating and calling on the 30-year-old to join their favorite promotion.

Grimes is expected to be heavily booked by other companies, according to Fightful. It was noted how several top indie companies have already mentioned that they plan to book the son of the late wrestler and promoter Tracy Caddell.

Grimes had a successful run on the indies and with other companies before WWE, where he was a one-time NXT North American Champion and the final Million Dollar Champion. He has held tag team gold in PWG and TNA, plus the OMEGA Heavyweight Championship and the TNA X-Division Championship on three occasions.

