"He would be the hottest babyface " - WWE veteran comments on Roman Reigns ditching his current heel gimmick (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest heel in WWE right now. However, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes he could switch to a babyface role.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell spoke about the possibility of The Tribal Chief ditching his current heel gimmick.

WWE @WWE



just granted



#SmackDown "You broke up my family and I'm gonna break YOU in front of your entire family." @WWERomanReigns just granted @SamiZayn 's wish for a match at #WWEChamber "You broke up my family and I'm gonna break YOU in front of your entire family." @WWERomanReigns just granted @SamiZayn's wish for a match at #WWEChamber! #SmackDown https://t.co/AJ13br2gXI

Mantell believes that Roman Reigns would be the hottest babyface in the company. However, he addressed the lack of heel superstars who could step up to the 37-year-old.

"Roman [Reigns], right now... if he turned babyface, he would be the hottest babyface they got. Don't you think? But they don't have that heel in that spot yet. They don't have a heel that can absorb him yet," said Dutch Mantell. [From 33:24 to 33:39]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk:

Dutch Mantell spoke about Sami Zayn's betrayal of Roman Reigns

During the same edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell spoke about Sami Zayn's actions from the Royal Rumble premium live event.

According to Mantell, the former Honorary Uce didn't betray The Bloodline, instead, he finally retaliated against the faction, who previously tried to boot him out.

"I wouldn't say it was turning, I would say it was getting even, getting back, that's what he [Sami Zayn] was doing. He didn't betray them [The Bloodline], as many times as they were getting ready to really put the screws to him, that was the way this story was going and he kind of beat them to it. Should be turn on him or should he turn on them? In either case, it's going to get us to the same spot and that's the spot where they are feeling sorry for Sami, still," Mantell said.

On this week's SmackDown, Zayn attacked Roman Reigns once again, which led to the confirmation of their title match at the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

If you use any quotes, please embed the video and give an h/t to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 17308 votes