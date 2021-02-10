"He was just befuddled" - John Cena on WWE Hall of Famer's reaction on coming back during the PG Era

16-time World Champion John Cena was widely considered to be the face of WWE for over a decade, especially during the PG Era of the company. During a recent interview with Alfred Konuwa, John Cena spoke about the current state of the product, claiming that it's different now.

John Cena further revealed how WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin was befuddled when he came back during the PG Era. Austin had to contain himself a lot due to all the PG restrictions as he could no longer do the things he used to do during the Attitude Era.

"I remember one of the first time Steve Austin came back during the height of the PG era, and he was just befuddled. Because Steve Austin goes out there and runs it. And if he gets stuck, he can curse, he can throw up some middle fingers, he can ask for a beer...but we took away three of the biggest clubs that he can hit with and told him to go out there and be himself. And he came back shaking his head and said 'I don't know how you do this!' But if he had enough time, he's a great performer, he could get used to it."

John Cena's WrestleMania 37 status

John Cena has stated that he would most likely not be present at WrestleMania 37 this year. The reason for this is his filming schedule and also the travel restrictions due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Even after becoming a part-timer for the last few years, John Cena has been a part of WrestleMania in some way every year.