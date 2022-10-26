WWE fans from all around the world took to social media to declare their support for Dana Brooke. The 24/7 Champion recently slammed Seth Rollins for his comments on Monday Night RAW.

This week's edition of the red brand saw Rollins join the commentary team for the match between Mustafa Ali and Austin Theory. The Visionary stated that he is not worried about Theory's potential cash-in as the 25-year-old knows he has better chances against Roman Reigns or Dana Brooke.

Rollins' remarks did not sit well with Dana, who took to Twitter to state her thoughts.

"Talk is CHEAP!! I work my a** off every single day & will not tolerate this s**t anymore! I can promise you I am the hardest working WOMAN around, never have I taken off work, always worked through injuries, proved multiple times I can fit any position given & DO IT W/ A SMILE!" Brooke wrote.

Dana Brooke's tweet was met with a flurry of positive responses from wrestling fans around the globe who believe that the current 24/7 Champion is not getting the respect she deserves.

Embedded below are a few of the many fans' reactions:

Seth Rollins helped Austin Theory pick up a victory on WWE RAW

Austin Theory ended his losing streak on last night's RAW as he defeated Mustafa Ali in a singles match. However, the Money in the Bank winner needed Rollins' help in doing so.

Seth has been embroiled in a feud with Mustafa Ali for the last two weeks. The former 205 Live star recently demanded a shot at the United States Championship, which Rollins refused.

Seth Rollins recently won the title after defeating Bobby Lashley. The Visionary's first title defense was last week as he defeated rival Matt Riddle to retain the gold.

While this has not yet been confirmed, Seth Rollins could face Mustafa Ali at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. The two RAW stars are known for their athletic ability and certainly carry the potential to put on a stellar match.

You can check out the complete WWE RAW results by clicking here.

