"He was just jealous" - WWE veteran reveals why Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage's friendship broke down (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke recently spilled the beans on Hulk Hogan and "Macho Man" Randy Savage's friendship breaking down.

The Mega Powers' friendship crumbling down due to Savage's suspicion over Hogan's association with his wife, Miss Elizabeth, is one of wrestling's best stories. On top of that, what transpired on TV closely resembled real life. According to Hogan, Savage had once confronted him about touching his wife inappropriately.

In a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bushwhacker Luke spoke about the extent to which Randy Savage kept track of Miss Elizabeth's whereabouts. He revealed that the former WWE Champion would go out looking for his wife if she hadn't returned home from shopping within a few hours.

"I know Randy is upstairs now; god bless him. Anytime when Elizabeth went shopping, grocery shopping, if she wasn't back at a certain time, he would go out looking for her," said Luke (8:32 - 8:46)

The wrestling veteran explained that everyone backstage was aware of just how "jealous" Savage was of anyone coming close to Miss Elizabeth. Bushwhacker Luke added that this also caused a rift between Randy Savage and Hulk Hogan.

"That's how Randy was. All the boys knew he was like that. He was just jealous, that's why there was a big sink between him and Hogan for long," added Bushwhacker Luke (8:59 - 9:13)

WWE Hall of Famer "Macho Man" Randy Savage has been an inspiration to many

Considering just how much he achieved in the wrestling business, it's no surprise that many wrestlers see Randy Savage as their inspiration.

A couple of months ago, in an interview, RAW Superstar Bayley revealed that it was Savage who first drew her to wrestling. The Role Model added that she was particularly fond of the WWE Hall of Famer's outfits and how he carried himself.

"He was the first person that drew me to wrestling. It was the way he looked, the way he carried himself, and his charisma. I literally just saw him walk down the aisle in one of his outfits and I was like 'oooh what is that?' Nothing in wrestling until that point caught my eye like Macho Man did." said Bayley

Randy Savage passed away at the age of 58 in 2011. However, it's safe to say his in-ring and character work would inspire generations to come.

What is your favorite moment of "Macho Man" Randy Savage's WWE career? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

