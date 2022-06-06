''He just wasn’t a well-loved guy''- Eric Bischoff says nobody liked former WCW World champion backstage except Sting

Eric Bischoff recently spoke about a former WWE Superstar who rose to become a world champion in WCW. The person in question is Lex Luger, who won the WCW World title by beating Hulk Hogan. Bischoff revealed that Luger wasn't popular backstage, and the only person who liked him was Sting.

Lex Luger was with WWE but decided to jump ship when Bischoff offered him a WCW contract. His move surprised a lot of people as he was being touted as the next Hulk Hogan in WWE. He debuted on the first episode of WCW Monday Nitro, creating a significant controversy.

Speaking on 83 Weeks, the former WCW head spoke about Luger winning the WCW World title by beating Hollywood Hulk Hogan in the 100th episode of the show. He said it was a landmark achievement and a great story, on-screen and off-screen as well.

''Think about this, here’s a guy who left the company and nobody really liked him except for Sting and maybe the Steiner Brothers – he just wasn’t a well-loved guy, nobody shed a tear when Lex Luger left, especially people outside of the locker room,'' said Eric Bischoff.

Eric Bischoff praises Lex Luger

Although Luger wasn't popular backstage with anyone other than Sting and the Steiners, Easy E admitted that his move to the company helped them significantly. He said that the former WCW Triple Crown champion overdelivered in every way and deserved the title run:

''I was hoping he’d tear up and throw in my face. But instead, takes it and over-delivers in every measurable way once can overdeliver as a professional and as a human being and team member to the point that here he is in the 100th episode beating Hulk Hogan.''

Despite this big achievement, Luger's run did not last long as Hulk Hogan won the WCW Championship back within five days.

