  "He kind of eliminated himself from the company" - Major star is done with WWE and might never be back, says Stevie Richards 

"He kind of eliminated himself from the company" - Major star is done with WWE and might never be back, says Stevie Richards 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Published Jul 28, 2025 05:02 GMT
(Image credits - WWE's official website)

Recent reports indicated that a popular star had a major falling out with WWE, which might have severed his relationship with the promotion for good. Now, Stevie Richards has spoken up about the Travis Scott situation, stating it was the latter's own actions that led to his removal from SummerSlam 2025 plans.

Scott was a key part of two of WWE's biggest moments this year, first at Elimination Chamber 2025 and later at WrestleMania 41, where he helped John Cena defeat Cody Rhodes for the undisputed championship. However, even though fans expected the popular rapper to step inside the ring, possibly at SummerSlam 2025, those plans are no longer in the works.

Additionally, recent reports suggested that the two sides had a falling out, which led to Scott being removed from WWE 2K25. On a recent edition of the Stevie Richards Show, the veteran star shared his take on how things have gone down. Richards stated that the fact that Travis Scott was deemed to be someone who didn't care and was a slow learner, therefore, it was a given that he had no future with the company.

“This Travis Scott run. I think because Travis Scott ended up, like they said, half in and he just doesn’t care, and he’s kind of got ADD, scattered and all over the place. He kind of eliminated himself from the company," said Stevie Richards. (H/T ITR)
Stevie Richards thinks Ari Emanuel pushed for Travis Scott to have a run in WWE

Elsewhere in the same podcast, Stevie Richards claimed that Ari Emanuel was behind Travis Scott's involvement in WWE. Richards added that the TKO CEO might have personally given Scott such a prominent spot at WrestleMania 41.

"This is literally indie promoter saying, ‘Put over one of my best friends on the show and make him a star.’ Becaust it’s Ari Emanuel and I can’t believe…usually in wrestling when someone like Ari Emanuel is in power and everybody is kind of puckered up, trying to just placate him, and not get fired and not get heat with the company.”
Even though Travis Scott is not involved at SummerSlam 2025, unless he makes a surprise appearance, Triple H has got another popular musician, Jelly Roll, in a tag team match at the show.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
