"He had to knock her down" - Veteran accuses Vince McMahon of sabotaging WWE legend's push (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently revealed how Vince McMahon stopped pushing Sable once WWE gained a formidable lead over WCW in ratings during the Attitude Era.

Sable debuted for WWE in 1996, where she paired with her then-real-life husband, Marc Mero. After spending a couple of years as a manager, the 56-year-old became an active in-ring worker in 1998 and won the WWE Women's Title at Survivor Series that year. This remained the highlight of her career.

Her association with The Oddities, however, isn't looked back upon fondly. The stable barely lasted for two years, from 1998-2000, and didn't accomplish much.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo recalled how Sable had become a big draw for WWE when the promotion had just begun defeating WCW in ratings.

Russo added that once RAW had solidified its dominance, a few people got into Vince McMahon's ear, and soon Sable was pushed down the card.

"Bro, Sable was drawing. And Vince, luckily, at that time, was all about beating WCW. And so if Sable was drawing and we were beating WCW, he had no problem with that. But later on, when we were established, and it was no longer a game, and people started getting in Vince's ear about Sable, next thing you know, like I said, she was managing The Oddities. That's why," said Vince Russo. [1:54 - 2:23]

The former WCW Champion added that he was perplexed when Vince McMahon pitched the idea of aligning Sable with The Oddities.

"I'll never forget when he (Vince McMahon) pitched that to me, I was like, 'are you nuts?' But that's what it was, bro. He had to knock her down a few pegs." [2:47 - 2:57]

Melina on WWE legend Sable's kindness

A couple of weeks back, on her blog, Melina detailed how Sable treated her with kindness and respect when most in the business didn't.

She added that though she had heard rumors of the former WWE Women's Champion having a bad attitude, they were proven wrong after she interacted with her backstage.

"It’s not to say I didn’t love blondes. I loved Torrie & Sable. When I worked out at the gym I wanted to look like them. oh! I‘ve had people tell me rumors that Sable had a bad attitude, But when I met her, she was sweet and took the time to talk to me backstage. It meant so much because this gorgeous, strong woman was so kind to me at a time where many people weren’t," wrote Melina.

Considering she was a big draw in the late 90s and even tasted championship success, it's safe to say Sable could find a place in the WWE Hall of Fame soon.

