"It meant so much" - 44-year-old former WWE Superstar praises Sable for her kindness

A former WWE Superstar has disclosed that Sable was nice to her during her time with the company.

Melina got some blowback from fans after her recent comments in an interview with MuscleManMalcolm on YouTube. The topic of Trish Stratus' return was brought up, and the former Women's Champion claimed that WWE only invites certain people back to the company.

The 44-year-old former superstar reacted to the negative response by saying that she will not apologize for wanting everyone to get recognition. She also posted a blog post on her website today to address the negativity some more.

In the post, Melina complimented the 55-year-old and claimed that the legend was always nice to her.

"It’s not to say I didn’t love blondes. I loved Torrie & Sable. When I worked out at the gym I wanted to look like them. oh! I‘ve had people tell me rumors that Sable had a bad attitude, But when I met her, she was sweet and took the time to talk to me backstage. It meant so much because this gorgeous, strong woman was so kind to me at a time where many people weren’t," wrote Melina. [H/T: RealMelina]

Former WWE star Al Snow reveals the locker room was in awe of Sable's beauty

Former superstar Al Snow recently shared that Sable had the locker room mesmerized by her looks.

She joined the WWE with her then-husband Marc Mero in the mid-1990s. Her time with the company lasted close to three years before she departed in 1999. She returned in 2003 but wound up leaving again a year later.

Speaking on Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Al Snow was asked to name the "most beautiful lady performer in real life" The 60-year-old named the former Women's Champion and noted that the entire locker room would stop when she walked by.

"When Sable showed up, she really made an impression in the locker room. I mean, she would walk through and everyone would stop. I mean that was without a doubt she was, you know, as far as physical attractiveness, I mean she epitomized it," he said. [From 01:25 - 01:40]

She married Brock Lesnar in 2006, and the couple have two children together. Brock Lesnar is scheduled to compete against Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam on August 5.

