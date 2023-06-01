When did Sable become Brock Lesnar's wife?

Brock Lesnar is one of the most well-known WWE Superstars in history, but so is his wife, Sable. The married couple may be recognizable to fans, but they still keep their personal life very private. However, some details regarding their relationship are truly interesting.

The Beast Incarnate began his WWE journey in 2000 as part of Ohio Valley Wrestling, the promotion's former developmental brand. He made his televised debut in 2002. The following year, Sable returned to the Stamford-based company. In her initial run, she was with her ex-husband Marc Mero. The second time around, she returned alone.

Although Sable was married at the time, she entered into a relationship with Brock Lesnar. She and Mero eventually divorced in 2004. The former women's champion got engaged to The Beast Incarnate later that year. The engagement between the couple was called off in early 2005 but they reunited the following year. Sable married Brock Lesnar on May 6, 2006.

Abhishek @AbhishekPW Brock Lesnar first public appearance since SummerSlam with his Wife Sable Brock Lesnar first public appearance since SummerSlam with his Wife Sable ❤️ https://t.co/O0g6npCIX1

Lesnar and the former women's champion have two kids together. Turk in 2009 and Duke in 2010. However, the couple also had children with their previous partners. Brock had twins, a boy and a girl and, Sable, a daughter.

What did Sable have to do before becoming Brock Lesnar's wife?

Although the couple met in WWE, Brock Lesnar and Sable got engaged and married after leaving it. While the former left in March 2004, the latter left in August that same year. As it turns out, their departure is all connected to their relationship.

Brock Lesnar previously revealed in his autobiography, Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival, that he wanted the former Women's Champion to leave WWE before they got married. He shared that the environment and the effect it would have on their relationship would not be good for them.

"I wanted to marry Rena [Sable]. However, before I could do this, I needed her to get out of WWE. 'If we want a relationship,' I told her, 'neither one of us can work for that company. We both know the long-term side effects of everything there.' That was my only demand. Nothing else. Just that. And so she left World Wrestling Entertainment. She had worked so hard to get back into that company, and now she was leaving it again, except this time she was giving up her career for me. It couldn’t have been an easy decision," Lesnar revealed.

It remains to be seen if Brock Lesnar will ever be joined by his wife in WWE in the future. For now, the couple and the former superstar are maintaining a low profile.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes