Former WWE Superstar Al Snow recently picked Sable as the "most beautiful lady performer in real life."

Sable joined The Stamford-based company alongside her then-husband Marc Mero in the mid-1990s. WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly decided to hire the former Women's Champion as soon as he laid his eyes on her.

Sable's first run lasted nearly three years before she left in 1999. Although she returned in 2003, the 55-year-old left again the following year.

During an appearance on Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Al Snow was asked to name the "most beautiful lady performer in real life." The former Hardcore Champion recalled the locker room being mesmerized by Sable's beauty:

"When Sable showed up, she really made an impression in the locker room. I mean, she would walk through and everyone would stop. I mean that was without a doubt she was, you know, as far as physical attractiveness, I mean she epitomized it," he said. [1:25 - 1:40]

Why did Sable leave WWE in 2004?

After her return to the Stamford-based company in 2003, Sable started a romantic relationship with Brock Lesnar despite still being married to Marc Mero. The former Women's Champion later split with her husband. Meanwhile, her then-boyfriend, Lesnar, left WWE to pursue other options in 2004.

In his autobiography, "Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival," The Beast Incarnate disclosed that he demanded that Sable also leave for their relationship to continue:

"I wanted to marry Rena [Sable]. However, before I could do this, I needed her to get out of WWE. 'If we want a relationship,' I told her, 'neither one of us can work for that company. We both know the long-term side effects of everything there.' That was my only demand. Nothing else. Just that. And so she left World Wrestling Entertainment. She had worked so hard to get back into that company, and now she was leaving it again, except this time she was giving up her career for me. It couldn't have been an easy decision," he wrote.

