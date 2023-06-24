"She was hot as sh*t" - Ex-WWE Superstar recalls meeting Brock Lesnar's wife, Sable

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree recently recalled meeting Sable during her second run in the Stamford-based company.

Sable first joined WWE in 1996 alongside her then-husband Marc Mero. She spent about three years, during which she held the Women's Championship once. However, she left in 1999 and later filed a lawsuit against the company. The 55-year-old, nevertheless, returned to WWE in 2003. Her second run lasted only about a year before she left again due to her then-boyfriend Brock Lesnar's demand.

During a recent episode of Cafe de Rene, Dupree was asked if he had any Sable stories. The former Tag Team Champion just recalled meeting her and thinking she was "hot as sh*t."

"F**k, she was hot as sh*t, man. She was a MILF when I met her. F**k. I mean, by then she had started to date Brock shortly after she arrives I think, yeah. Because he left. I remember the last day, it was at Madison Square Garden, right? WrestleMania and then it was Vince talking with Brock and Sable was right by him, right by his side," he said. [53:55 - 54:26]

Why did Brock Lesnar ask Sable to leave WWE?

In 2004, Brock Lesnar left the Stamford-based company to pursue other options. In his autobiography, "Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival," The Beast Incarnate disclosed that he also demanded that his then-girlfriend, Sable, quit.

Lesnar explained in his book that he told Sable that neither of them could work in WWE if she wanted them to have a relationship.

"I wanted to marry Rena (Sable). However, before I could do this, I needed her to get out of WWE. 'If we want a relationship,' I told her, 'neither one of us can work for that company. We both know the long-term side effects of everything there.' That was my only demand. Nothing else. Just that. And so she left World Wrestling Entertainment. She had worked so hard to get back into that company, and now she was leaving it again, except this time she was giving up her career for me. It couldn't have been an easy decision," Brock Lesnar wrote in his book.

