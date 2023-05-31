"He learned that from his wife," "Giving out bangers like it's nothing" - WWE fans stunned by former champion's surprising athleticism amid resurgence

The latest edition of WWE RAW hosted a match between The Miz and Ricochet to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. During the contest, the former WWE Champion surprised fans by pulling off some high-flying moves.

With Money in the Bank on the horizon, several superstars are looking to earn a spot in the Ladder Match. After the introduction of the new World Heavyweight Championship, The Miz was more than determined to make it to the match to win the briefcase.

During his contest against Ricochet, The Miz pulled on a Hurricanrana and a Springboard Crossbody; something fans don’t often see from The A-Lister. Unfortunately, he ended up losing the contest to The One and Only.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Miz is gonna get those 5 stars from

Dave Meltzer eventually. Miz is gonna get those 5 stars fromDave Meltzer eventually. https://t.co/5YJQld4FtJ

Following his remarkable performance in the match, fans took to Twitter to show appreciation towards the veteran. A few noted that he could be after the World Heavyweight Championship currently held by Seth Rollins.

(Some tweets are translated into English)

"I was very surprised when Miz jumped from the third rope...something I hadn't seen for a long time."

Roliboy🔞☠ @BlRolando_draws @SrAlexGomez me sorprendi mucho cuando miz salto desde la tercera cuerda....algo que no veia hace tiempo @SrAlexGomez me sorprendi mucho cuando miz salto desde la tercera cuerda....algo que no veia hace tiempo

Santo @VeranDirtstar @WrestlingNewsCo Miz saying, wait there is a WHC on the show now. See I still got it. @WrestlingNewsCo Miz saying, wait there is a WHC on the show now. See I still got it.

Rory @R0ryMclaughlin @reigns_era Springboard crossbody also lmao. I was shook tbh. @reigns_era Springboard crossbody also lmao. I was shook tbh.

"Last night The Miz decided that he was going to be a high flyer. He's a huge underrated. Double Grand Slam Champion and a guy who always does everything right."

Alejandro Gómez @SrAlexGomez Anoche The Miz decidió que iba a ser high flyer. Es un gran infravalorado. Doble Grand Slam Champion y un tipo que siempre lo hace todo bien. Anoche The Miz decidió que iba a ser high flyer. Es un gran infravalorado. Doble Grand Slam Champion y un tipo que siempre lo hace todo bien. https://t.co/S6lYReEcwp

Andrew @checkschevy @reigns_era Miz has quietly become one of the best wrestlers on TV at the moment @reigns_era Miz has quietly become one of the best wrestlers on TV at the moment

"The Miz knows that he is one of the greatest and has been eternally undervalued in recent years but always giving 100% to make others look good"

Zuñiga Islas Erick @ErickAzaelZuiga @SrAlexGomez The miz sabe que es uno de los más grandes y lo ha sido durante los últimos años eterno infravalorado pero siempre dando el 100% para hacer lucir bien a otros @SrAlexGomez The miz sabe que es uno de los más grandes y lo ha sido durante los últimos años eterno infravalorado pero siempre dando el 100% para hacer lucir bien a otros

It’s not the first time The Miz has showcased his incredible wrestling skills in the ring. He has worked extremely hard to entertain fans and give his opponents memorable matches.

The Miz’s performance on WWE RAW turned a few heads

Fans were thrilled to see The A-Lister’s athleticism on the latest episode of RAW. Some big names backstage were also left speechless after seeing The Miz take down Ricochet with some incredible moves.

Hurricane Helms took to Twitter to let his fans know that he was impressed with the former WWE Champion’s moves on the show. Hurricane was a high-flyer in the ring himself, and it looks like he enjoyed watching his former colleague.

It would be great to see Miz continue to pull off some more new moves in the ring. His work could earn him a shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship soon.

Do you want to see The Miz get another top title run in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes