"He could lift Andre The Giant if he wanted to" - Kurt Angle in awe of current WWE star's strength

While Andre The Giant is widely considered the greatest big man in wrestling history, WWE has pushed several massive stars into the late great legend's spot over the years. Braun Strowman has recently been WWE's go-to big guy, and Kurt Angle waxed lyrical about the superstar during this week's episode of his podcast.

Angle had the opportunity to work with Braun Strowman when they shared the ring at TLC 2017. The Olympic hero teamed up with The Shield (minus Roman Reigns) to take on the heel alliance of Kane, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus, and The Miz in a 5-on3 handicap match.

Kurt Angle has previously spoken about how he received an important piece of important advice from Strowman during the match. The WWE Hall of Famer also admitted to being impressed by the giant's in-ring work despite his inexperience and was particularly amazed by Strowman's physical strength.

The former world champion claimed that Braun had so much power that he could have even picked up Andre The Giant in his prime. Here's what he had to say about the SmackDown superstar on The Kurt Angle Show:

"Kane's one of the best big guys I've ever worked with. I loved getting back into the ring with Kane; we've always had great chemistry. But Braun, he stepped up. I mean, this guy, for as little experience as he had at this particular time, he was really good. Braun's a strong son of a gun, too, man. He can do just about anything. And he can lift. He could lift Andre The Giant if he wanted to. He is that powerful." [48:55 - 49:18]

Braun Strowman is preparing for a huge WWE clash against Omos

The Monster of All Monsters was brought back to WWE in September after Triple H assumed control of the main roster. The former Wyatt Family member has since been booked as a destructive force on TV, and will soon face one of his biggest challenges at the upcoming Crown Jewel show.

Strowman and Omos will battle it out inside a WWE ring for the first time in Saudi Arabia, and interestingly enough, not everyone is excited about the match.

Veteran wrestling personality Jim Cornette explained why fans should not have high hopes for Omos vs. Strowman, as he predicted it might be a "rotten" affair. You can read more on that right here.

Are you looking forward to the Crown Jewel match? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes