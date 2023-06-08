"He literally saved Roman's career" - Fans react to controversial name being behind Roman Reigns' drastic change

A little over 1,000 days ago, WWE fans never would have imagined the heights Roman Reigns would reach as its top champion. The Big Uce's heel turn at SummerSlam 2020 took everybody by surprise, with the feeling only increasing five days later, as his partnership with Paul Heyman was revealed to the world.

It was such a glorious pairing, albeit unthinkable at the time. But who was the mastermind behind Reigns and Heyman joining forces during the ThunderDome Era? According to The Wise Man, it was Vince McMahon. The WWE Chairman called him to pitch the idea.

Paul Heyman spoke about this on Rick Rubin's Tetragrammaton podcast, initially thinking McMahon wanted him to become a commentator again. The revelation has gained some attention on social media.

Several Twitter users were left surprised at the fact that Vince McMahon himself made the bold decision to turn Roman Reigns heel in August 2020. Some claimed that he saved The Tribal Chief's career, while others cited his possible regrets of not turning John Cena heel when he should have in 2012.

Roman Reigns attacked 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman at SummerSlam. He then defeated them in a triple-threat match to win the Universal Championship one week later at Payback. The Tribal Chief hasn't looked back since.

How much longer will Roman Reigns hold the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship?

Reigns cemented himself as a great by unifying the WWE and Universal Championships at WrestleMania 38. The Head of the Table defeated Brock Lesnar, taking his reign to the next level.

With Triple H awarding him a new Undisputed WWE Universal Title belt during his 1,000-day celebration, Roman Reigns seems unlikely to drop it anytime soon. As a result, The Tribal Chief might escape the summer with his title reign intact, with multiple matches opposite one or both of The Usos set to happen.

Reigns may team up with Solo Sikoa against Jimmy and Jey at Money in the Bank before he faces one of them for the title at SummerSlam. That being said, the potential end of his title reign could be WrestleMania 40, where Cody Rhodes finally "finishes the story."

However, many other superstars might be in contention to dethrone Roman Reigns. We asked Google AI who will be the one, and its response included five interesting names, with The American Nightmare not being on the list. FOUR of them aren't even on WWE television right now!

