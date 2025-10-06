"He'll be better" - 2-time Intercontinental Champion could replace Triple H as WWE's new CCO, says wrestling journalist 

It's no secret that Triple H's work as the Chief Content Officer of WWE has come under the scanner by fans over the last few months. Amid this, veteran journalist Dave Meltzer speculated on potential replacements for HHH in the long run and named Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes as the ideal name to take over.A couple of weeks back, Cody namedropped several names, including himself, who could assume Triple H's role in WWE down the line. CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Bayley were some other stars he mentioned. Since then, there have been tons of debates on the internet over The American Nightmare's comments and who legitimately deserves to steer the ship in WWE.Dave Meltzer chimed in on the same on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer, where he stated that Cody Rhodes would be the ideal pick for the job. Meltzer even mentioned that while Triple H often sidestepped certain questions, Cody was upfront and always provided an answer, no matter what he was asked.&quot;I don’t know Cody or Punk as a booker, or even Rollins. […] You just don’t know until a guy is in that position, what their booking instincts would be,” Dave Meltzer said.“The thing with Cody is, from a political–he says the right things, he does the right things, you know–as far as media and everything, he’ll be better than Levesque [Triple H] by a lot.” He then proceeded to back his comments, “You can see when they’re asked tough questions on those press conferences. Cody always has a good answer. It doesn’t say a lot, but it’s a good answer. And Paul, you know, doesn’t always have a good answer.&quot; (H/T - ITR Wrestling)Dutch Mantell on TKO potentially being frustrated with Triple H's work as WWE's CCOOn a recent edition of his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, Mantell discussed how The Game might be falling out of favor with TKO. He explained that the fact that Cody Rhodes went out of his way to discuss replacements for The Game publicly indicated that tensions might be brewing behind the scenes.&quot;This is kind of soon for them to be in contention, but Vince McMahon is not in charge anymore. So this was meant to be seen by the TKO people, the Endeavor people....and that tells me they might be having a little bit of trouble with Triple H,&quot; said Dutch Mantell. Whatever the case, there's no denying that several of WWE's stories have fallen flat of late, none more so than John Cena's retirement tour.