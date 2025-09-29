Triple H could be in trouble with TKO and in danger of being replaced, claims former WWE manager 

A wrestling veteran recently spoke about how recent comments made by Cody Rhodes could be a hint at a larger discord between Triple H and WWE's parent company, TKO. Dutch Mantell thinks Cody commenting on potentially replacing Hunter as the creative force of the company might be a sign of things to come.

Ad

The first couple of years under Triple H's leadership turned out to be very fruitful, with the global juggernaut churning out record-breaking profits. Moreover, fans, too, were in for a treat as The Game delivered some of the most compelling feuds in recent memory. However, of late, things haven't been as positive.

While financially, the company is just as strong as ever, many have been critical of the lackluster storylines. This has even led to chatter about Triple H's job being in danger in the long run. A few days back, Cody Rhodes got fans buzzing when he named himself, among a few others, as a potential successor to The Game.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the WWE veteran stated that the fact that Cody made these comments knowing TKO would take note of them could mean HHH is already in trouble with his bosses.

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

"This is kind of soon for them to be in contention, but Vince McMahon is not in charge anymore. So this was meant to be seen by the TKO people, the Endeavor people....and that tells me they might be having a little bit of trouble with Triple H," said Dutch Mantell. [43:12 - 43:43]

Ad

Ad

Vince Russo blasts Triple H and WWE for Drew McIntyre's poor booking

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's BroDown, Vince Russo expressed his frustration with Drew McIntyre's booking in WWE. Russo believes that a performer of McIntyre's stature shouldn't be whining after his losses and that he was miscast.

"The biggest problem. You know we make it clear, you and I are both Drew McIntyre fans. He's got it all bro. He's got it all. There's no question about it. Now you put him out in the ring and now he sounds like he's whining. Let me tell you something. Here's why they are so out of touch with reality. A guy that looks like Drew McIntyre, he's not going to whine, he's going to be k**ling people. You can put someone else in a whiner role, not a Drew McIntyre."

Ad

Following his failure to win the Undisputed Title from Cody Rhodes, McIntyre is now set to feud with Jacob Fatu following their confrontation on SmackDown.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More