"He'll never be Austin" - Veteran slams WWE for booking former Universal Champion like Stone Cold (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has slammed the company's booking of Kevin Owens, stating that the latter is a "far cry" from Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The Prizefighter will compete in one of the biggest matches of his career on Saturday as he takes on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. KO was also present on RAW XXX this week, where he delivered a Stunner to The Miz before addressing the upcoming title match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo highlighted that WWE is trying to book Owens as the modern-day Stone Cold Steve Austin, and the former does not fit well in that role:

"If you have casual fans tuning into this, I swear to God what every casual fan is saying is, 'Does this guy actually think he's Steve Austin? Because he's not Steve Austin.' As a matter of fact, he's a far cry from [him]. I hate them painting him in a Steve Austin role."

Russo continued:

"Kevin Owens is not a Steve Austin. I'm sorry, bro, he's not. I'm telling you, that's how casual fans perceive it, for him to come in and be stunning everybody. He's not Austin, bro. He'll never be Austin. Why would you want to put a guy like that in a position like that?" [56:37 - 57:31]

If you're interested in sports betting, the Cincinnati Bengals play the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit. Bet $5+ on any sports pre-game ML, and get $150 if Your Bet Wins on Draft Kings.

WWE approached Stone Cold Steve Austin for a match at WrestleMania

The Texas Rattlesnake came out of retirement last year as he faced Kevin Owens at WrestleMania in an impromptu match. Stone Cold headlined Night 1 of the event, where he defeated The Prizefighter.

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia



wrestlelamia.co.uk/stone-cold-ste… Stone Cold Steve Austin Vs. Brock Lesnar Was Pitched For WrestleMania 39 Stone Cold Steve Austin Vs. Brock Lesnar Was Pitched For WrestleMania 39😲😲wrestlelamia.co.uk/stone-cold-ste… https://t.co/LyV05ynWcI

According to a recent report, the company approached Steve Austin for another match at the Grandest Stage this year. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Network noted that WWE pitched both Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns as Stone Cold's opponents.

The Texas Rattlesnake was seen in phenomenal shape ahead of his rumored return. It'll be interesting to see who he faces in case he decides to return for one final dance.

Do you agree with Russo's remarks about Owens? Sound off in the comments below.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes