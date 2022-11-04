Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has given his thoughts on controversial wrestling legend Jim Cornette.

Though he might be better known for his outrageous podcast antics in the modern day, Jim Cornette is one of wrestling's most seasoned managers. He managed The Midnight Express (Bobby Eaton, Stan Lane, and Dennis Condrey) to a number of substantial tag team honors, and managed the likes of Bret Hart and Yokozuna in WWF/WWE.

During a recent podcast appearance, "Dirty" Dutch Mantell was asked about his favorite wrestling managers of all time. In a clip uploaded to the Story Time with Dutch Mantell YouTube Channel, the former Zeb Colter got onto the topic of Jim Cornette. Mantell claimed that Cornette's work was good from ''day one'', before praising Corny's ability to generate heat. He also mentioned that Cornette could talk people into hating him.

"Cornette, say what you want to about Cornette, that guy was a natural from day one.'Cos he's a talker, and he'll talk you into hating him. He just keeps on and on and on and on, and you feel like killing him." (2:23 - 2:41)

Jim Cornette was not the only manager that Dutch Mantell praised this week

Before the topic of conversation moved to Corny, Dirty Dutch made sure to note who his all-time favorite manager was.

The former Zeb Colter noted that Bobby "The Brain" Heenan was his pick for greatest manager of all time. Mantell called Heenan a "show unto himself', and praised his ability to work.

"I would say the number one manager I ever saw, entertaining manager, was probably Bobby Heenan. 'Cos he was a show unto himself, plus could work, you could do anything to him. But he was funny to listen to, and he was even funny later on when I met him. I never met him but a couple of times but he always remembered my name. Very good guy." (1:08 - 1:43)

Mantell also noted that, though he'd only met The Brain on a few occasions, the former manager and color commentator was a good human being outside of the ring.

