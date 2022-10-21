Legendary WWE manager Jim Cornette has discussed Ronda Rousey wanting to use thumbtacks on Liv Morgan during their match.

At WWE Extreme Rules, Rousey defeated Liv Morgan. She regained her SmackDown Women's Championship from Morgan, who defeated Rousey's fellow MMA horsewoman Shayna Baszler at Clash At The Castle in her previous defense. Morgan initially bested Rousey for the title at Money In The Bank after cashing in her briefcase.

On a recent edition of his Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette was asked about Rousey allegedly planning to use thumbtacks on Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules. This led Cornette to question if Rousey would've stood for such folly in the UFC:

"Well, here's the thing. What would she have said if she was in the UFC or in the Judo competitions in the Olympics or whatever the f***in' case?" said Cornette. "Say 'well how about some thumbtacks on the match or thumbtacks in the cage?'" (1:54 - 2:07)

Jim Cornette had harsh criticism for Ronda Rousey

Jim Cornette had yet more criticism for The Baddest Woman on the Planet and her desired thumbtack use.

Corny called Rousey a 'mark' who had been allowed into a high level of the industry. He questioned why she would need to use tacks and then berated Rousey for thinking that thumbtack spots are cool:

"Just another mark that's being pushed at a high level in the business, who actually wants to do s**t on thumbtacks because it'll be 'fun' and 'cool,'" said Cornette. (3:11 - 3:27)

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures Ronda Rousey has revealed what she pitched for the finish to her Extreme Rules match with Liv Morgan Ronda Rousey has revealed what she pitched for the finish to her Extreme Rules match with Liv Morgan 📌📌📌 https://t.co/wwJ2t4sfhA

Rousey's last in-ring outing was the aforementioned title match against Liv Morgan. She has not competed since WWE Extreme Rules on October 6th.

What did you think of Cornette's comments? What do you think of Ronda Rousey's second WWE run? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

If you use any quotes from this article please give credit to Sportskeeda an H/T Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru for transcriptions.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back with a faction? A Bloodline member thinks so

Poll : 0 votes