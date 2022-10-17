"I've never seen anyone miss the cake" - WWE Legend on Dexter Lumis ruining a birthday party 

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette has discussed The Miz's birthday segment on Monday Night RAW, which featured Dexter Lumis.

On several occasions, Lumis has troubled the A-lister. He kidnapped The Miz, hid in his car, cut his way through the ring to grab The Miz, disguised himself as a statue, and choked him out in front of a sports mascot. On this week's edition of WWE RAW, Lumis spoiled The Miz's birthday. Maryse even ended the segment with her face in a birthday cake.

Now, iconic wrestling manager and outspoken podcast host Jim Cornette has shared his thoughts on the segment on his latest Drive Thru podcast. On the official Jim Cornette YouTube Channel, he noted that Maryse missed the cake when falling into it. Having done the "face-in-the-cake" spot a number of times in his career, Cornette noted that he'd never seen anyone miss before.

"I've never seen anybody miss the cake," he said. (3:32 - 3:34)

Cornette then went on to detail the problem he has with Dexter Lumis' gimmick, noting that creepy superstar doesn't feel 'dangerous.'

"But he's not dangerous, because he never does anything that leaves a lasting mark on anybody," he added. (5:13 - 5:20)

Dexter Lumis will make his in-ring debut next week

Another interesting development was made involving Lumis and The Miz on this week's RAW.

In a backstage segment with D-Generation X following the birthday skit, The Miz was given some bad news. He was told that he would go one-on-one with Lumis next week. If Dexter wins, he will receive a RAW contract. However, should The Miz win, Lumis will be out of his life for good.

Lumis' last WWE match was on NXT 2.0 back in April this year, where he teamed with Duke Hudson in a losing effort against NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly.

