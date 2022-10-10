(Spoiler) Dexter Lumis set to invade WWE Superstar's birthday celebrations on RAW - Reports

It seems WWE Superstar Dexter Lumis is set to invade the birthday celebrations on the upcoming RAW of none other than The Miz.

Lumis has been stalking The A-Lister for weeks now. Since making his return to the WWE, Lumis has kidnapped The Miz on a number of occasions, choked him out, and burst out from under the ring with a knife to drag The Miz under. Lumis even disguised himself as a hockey player statue when RAW was in Canada last week.

However, it seems the situation is set to worsen on this week's show, according to the latest reports from Fightful Select. The platform noted that the A-Lister will celebrate his birthday in the ring with a grand display that will contain large gifts, tables, full of food & drink, and even ice sculptures. Lumis will reportedly burst through one of the tables and attack The Miz and Tommaso Ciampa.

The former NXT standout star even ambushed The Miz at WWE Extreme Rules this past Saturday, saving the mascot of a popular Philadelphia sports team in the process.

A former WWE writer isn't a fan of the Miz vs Dexter Lumis storyline

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr has stated that he's not a fan of the Miz-Lumis angle.

However, on a recent edition of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Prinze Jr noted that although he's not usually a fan of the angle, some of the skits have made him laugh. Specifically, Lumis disguised as the hockey statue.

"Miz had a hundred thousand bodyguards with him, and then when they cut back all the bodyguards are dead. They were in Canada, there was a statue of a hockey player behind him, and of course it was Dexter Lumis. And it reminded me of the '80s movie Mannequin, with Dexter Lumis cast in the Kim Cattrall roll," he said.

What do you think of what Lumis could pull off on The Miz? Are you excited for this week's Monday Night RAW? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

