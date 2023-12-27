''He looks so awful without beard,'' ''He looks ugly without a beard''- Fans react to clean-shaven picture of former WWE Universal Champion 

A former WWE Universal Champion's picture without his beard has sparked a buzz on social media.

WWE Superstars have to keep re-inventing themselves to keep their momentum high. For this, they change their gimmicks and even their looks from time to time. A picture of former Kevin Owens without his beard has caused quite a stir on Twitter, with fans stating that he looks much better with the facial hair.

A picture of Kevin Owens from his time as the 'new face of America' US Champion in 2017 has made the fans go berserk on Twitter. Owens had a completely different look at the time than he has now. He was clean-shaven and used to wear a suit. Here is what the fans had to say about his look:

Could Kevin Owens regain the WWE United States Championship?

Kevin Owens is part of a tournament to determine the next contender for Logan Paul's US Championship. Owens recently defeated Carmello Hayes and will now face Santos Escobar in the tournament finals. Speaking to Kayla Braxton, Owens had some kind words for Hayes:

"Look Carmelo Hayes is a fanstastic professional wrestler. Let me say this. And you remember when he told me that I wasn't gonna little bro him? You were right there with me. I still don't know what that means. I don't know if I little bro'd him in this match. Didn't feel like it.'' said Owens

In that very conversation, Kevin Owens elaborated on his intention to soon take the United States Championship away from Logan Paul. Owens believed that the social media sensation was undermining the significance of the title, and he expressed his desire to reinstate the prestige associated with the championship.

Kevin Owens has held the United States Championship thrice in the past. Considering that Logan Paul is a heel, there is a chance that WWE will book Owens to win the tournament and take on The Maverick. A win against a former World Champion like Owens would also help boost Paul's stock as the reigning US Champion.