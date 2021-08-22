"He has a lot of catching up to do" - WWE Superstar willing to tag with Drew McIntyre to win more titles (Exclusive)

Sheamus opened up about possibly forming a full-time tag team with Drew McIntyre during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of SummerSlam.

The United States champion stated that he would be open to teaming up with Drew McIntyre with the goal of winning more titles in WWE. Sheamus noted that while McIntyre has won a good number of championships recently, the Scottish star is still trailing when compared to him.

McIntyre has two tag team title reigns compared to Sheamus' seven, and the Celtic Warrior stated that they were both motivated to capture more gold in WWE.

Drew McIntyre has tasted championship glory since returning to WWE in 2017, and Sheamus praised his fellow RAW star's efforts in securing two world championship wins.

Here's what Sheamus said about teaming up with Drew McIntyre:

"Tagging up, yeah, you know, we are both motivated to win more and more titles, motivated to be successful. He has a lot of catching up to do, but he is doing really, really well. In the short space that he has been back, he has been racking up titles as well. Especially the WWE title. So it's not out of the question, whatever way the dice fall, you know what I'm saying," revealed Sheamus.

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre's history in WWE

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre feuded with each other earlier this year, but the stars were briefly on the same page before engaging in a series of singles matches.

Sheamus and McIntyre have an undeniable chemistry as opponents, but the real-life best friends also showed tremendous potential as a duo during their backstage interactions on RAW.

While the RAW superstars could be a force to reckon with in the tag team division, Sheamus shared his thoughts about extending their rivalry and a possible WrestleMania 38 match during his chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino.

