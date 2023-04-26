"He made it f**king work" - Edge stunned by WWE Hall of Famer's longevity; likens it to Tom Brady

Edge recently revealed that he was stunned by WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker's longevity in the pro wrestling industry.

The Undertaker has had one of the most legendary careers in sports entertainment. Working for three decades, The Deadman has achieved almost everything in the ring and is one of the most respected WWE Superstars of all time.

Fellow Hall of Famer Edge recently appeared on an episode of Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast. He spoke about Taker's longevity at the top and even compared it to NFL legend Tom Brady.

“He’s got to be [If Taker is the ultimate symbol of greatness in WWE]… one of them for sure, because if you look at [it] in terms of longevity and longevity at the top, that’s the hardest part. That’s the hardest part, to be able to maintain it like… to be able to be a Tom Brady and to be able to like, and yes, what we do is entertainment, but I don’t care."

He continued:

"You still have to be in great shape, mentally on, there’s so many plates that you have to keep in the air from smashing when you’re out there, and to be able to do all of those for that long with a character, by the way, who initially like the dude’s dead? How’s that gonna work? […] How’s that gonna work? And guess what? He made it f***ing work.” [53:15 - 54:02]

Edge disclosed that he might wrestle for another year

Since Edge returned to the ring, he has been clear that he is wrestling on borrowed time. While he has indicated that he plans to end his career this year, he recently disclosed when he might consider hanging up his boots.

During the same episode, Edge revealed that he might be able to wrestle for another year at this level.

"At most, I might have another year in me, to be able to do it at this level and still be able to do it at an elite level where I can still hang, where I got to get in with Austin Theory who is 25 and he wasn't born when I had my first match in WWE," he said. [1:10:10-1:10:27]

It's good to hear that The Rated-R Superstar still has another year of wrestling left in him, as fans would hate to see him retire without a proper farewell match.

What do you make of The Rated-R Superstar's remarks on The Undertaker? Sound off in the comments section below.

