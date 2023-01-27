"He may not come back..." - Wrestling world wants Randy Orton to make a grand WWE return ahead of the Royal Rumble

Randy Orton has been absent from WWE programming since losing the RAW Tag Team Championships to The Usos in 2022.

He is currently dealing with a serious back injury and missed the second half of 2022. Wrestling fans on Twitter want The Viper to return somewhere down the Road to WrestleMania 39.

Hardcore fans of Orton have admitted that WWE doesn't feel the same without the multi-time World Champion. Meanwhile, a portion of fans want him to return after fully recovering from his injury.

Check out the Twitter reactions from fans:

Randybnubz @Randybnubz11 @WrestlinRealest WWE just doesn't feel the same without him @WrestlinRealest WWE just doesn't feel the same without him

GenX-Relic @JoshuaE51396105 @WrestlinRealest I'd like to see Randy back, but I'd rather see him 100% healthy. @WrestlinRealest I'd like to see Randy back, but I'd rather see him 100% healthy.

𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙮 ☆ @trxyyzz @WrestlinRealest i’m not ready for the day Randy Orton officially retires @WrestlinRealest i’m not ready for the day Randy Orton officially retires

Will @GoodNYew @WrestlinRealest He’s making that Mr perfect money so I don’t see him coming back when he gets paid to spend time with his family @WrestlinRealest He’s making that Mr perfect money so I don’t see him coming back when he gets paid to spend time with his family

Forums United @forumsutd @WrestlinRealest Listen Lesnar vs Roman was great, but Randy vs Roman at summerslam while they’re both enjoying their best runs in a long time would’ve been amazing @WrestlinRealest Listen Lesnar vs Roman was great, but Randy vs Roman at summerslam while they’re both enjoying their best runs in a long time would’ve been amazing

kyle mccoy @kylemccoy2005 twitter.com/WrestlinReales… Real-EST @WrestlinRealest Just want him back already man, especially with Mania being just 69 days away 🥲 Just want him back already man, especially with Mania being just 69 days away 🥲 https://t.co/07H8OQtOXd Miss him to Miss him to 🔥🔥 twitter.com/WrestlinReales…

Before taking time off due to his injury, Orton was teaming up with Matt Riddle. The duo were collectively known as RK-Bro and even became two-time RAW Tag Team Champions.

In May 2022, RK-Bro lost to Jimmy and Jey Uso in a title unification match after interference from Roman Reigns. This led to The Usos becoming the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Bray Wyatt recently opened up about his clash with Randy Orton from WrestleMania 37

At WrestleMania 37, Bray Wyatt's 'The Fiend' persona faced Randy Orton in a singles match. Wyatt and Orton were stablemates in The Wyatt Family.

Speaking in a recent interview with WWE on FOX, Wyatt claimed that The Fiend "died" after losing to Orton in Tampa, Florida. He said:

"The Fiend died that day in Tampa, Florida and WrestleMania, to me. And, again, The Fiend is not just a goof in a mask, like people say. That's just ridiculous."

Orton might not be able to make it to this year's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, but his former stablemate and arch-rival Bray Wyatt will be in action against LA Knight.

The two stars will collide in a rare Pitch Black Match. This will be Wyatt's first on-screen bout since returning to WWE at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event last year.

Do you think Randy Orton could potentially enter the Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant? Sound off in the comment section below.

