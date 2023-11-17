"He MUST finally dethrone Seth Rollins," "The true savior of Monday Night RAW" - WWE Universe reacts to 3-time Champion's current run

WWE RAW is the promotion's flagship show, and Seth Rollins, the World Heavyweight Champion, is leading the charge every Monday. The fans recently reacted to a popular star's current run and believe he can achieve new heights in the coming year including dethroning The Visionary.

Earlier this year, several stars rose to the top of the card on their respective brands after receiving immense fan support such as Seth Rollins, LA Knight, Chelsea Green, and many more. However, there was Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day, who rose to the card as a despicable heel.

The WWE Universe is loving Dom Dom's run as the most hated man on the roster alongside the villainous stable. The fans have also gone on to say that the current North American Champion has been carrying the red brand and had the best year on the roster.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Some fans have pitched a few things for Dom Dom to do in the coming year including winning the Money in the Bank contract, having a run with the Intercontinental Championship, and dethroning Seth Rollins as the World Heavyweight Champion.

Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio will face each other at WWE Survivor Series 2023

Seth Rollins has a brief history with Dominik Mysterio as the two have often gone after each other on the main roster. The Visionary was Dominik's first opponent in the promotion when they met inside the squared circle in a Street Fight at WWE SummerSlam 2020.

The feud continued and Dominik and Rey Mysterio eventually won and moved towards the tag team division. After a few years, the tide changed and Dom Dom became the bad guy who went after Rollins with The Judgment Day on WWE RAW.

Unfortunately, Dom Dom failed to defeat the WWE World Heavyweight Champion and help Damian Priest to cash in his contract. The Judgment Day has targeted several top stars on the red brand such as Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn on numerous occasions.

By the end of November 2023, Team Cody Rhodes will face The Judgment Day in a WarGames match. Dominik Mysterio and Seth Rollins will be in the opposite corner. It will be interesting to see which team walks out of the event with a win in Chicago.

Do you think Dominik Mysterio will become a World Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

