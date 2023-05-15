WWE fans have not been happy since the rumors of a former World Champion possibly retiring began emerging. Randy Orton, one of the most iconic and revered figures in the world of professional wrestling, may have to bid farewell to WWE for good.

The disheartening revelation came to light when his father, Bob Orton Jr., disclosed that Randy's doctors had advised him against returning to the ring. This news has left fans in a state of deep sorrow and concern for the future of their beloved wrestler.

In mid-2022, he was forced to step away from the squared circle due to persistent back issues that had been plaguing him. The pain and discomfort were evidently taking a toll on his physical well-being, prompting the need for an extended hiatus. He was expected to return for SummerSlam 2022 initially, but couldn't even make it back in time for WrestleMania 39.

Fans are disappointed with the development but accept that Orton's health is important. Many WWE Universe members stated that they would have wanted to see him achieve a lot more, such as breaking Ric Flair's record of holding 16 world championships. Orton currently stands at 14 reigns.

Randy Orton would have been the perfect choice to break WWE legend Ric Flair's record

The equation between Randy Orton and Ric Flair in the world of professional wrestling has been nothing short of legendary. Ric Flair, a legendary figure in the industry himself, recognized Randy Orton's immense potential early on and took him under his wing. The two were part of the stable Evolution, and Orton got to learn a lot from Flair. The Nature Boy briefly managed Orton in 2021 as well.

As fans, we can only hope that Randy Orton's health improves, allowing him to make a triumphant return to the ring. However, should his doctors' advice stand, respecting his decision to prioritize his well-being is crucial. Wrestling fans must cherish the memories Randy Orton has given us over the years and continue to support him in whatever endeavors he chooses to pursue outside of WWE.

Poll : Who should have broken Ric Flair's record? Randy Orton John Cena 12 votes