"He needs to come back" - Wrestling world wants 41-year-old legend to make WWE return after his last match against Roman Reigns

The wrestling world wants a former four-time WWE Champion to make his return to the company after his last match against Roman Reigns.

The superstar in question is none other than Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan. The AEW str recently told Sports Illustrated that his Universal Title match against Reigns in 2021 was the final WWE match of his career.

In reaction to these comments, a large number of fans urged Danielson to make his way back to the company while others praised his match against Roman Reigns. One Twitter user even suggested that the 41-year-old will be back in WWE by the 2028 Royal Rumble.

Bryan Danielson recently opened up about his final WWE match against Roman Reigns

Bryan Danielson's last WWE match was against Roman Reigns. He was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the Universal Championship.

Speaking in a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Danielson opened up about the match that occurred during the ThunderDome era. He believed that it was the perfect way to end his WWE career. Danielson said:

"Then I wrestled Roman in the ThunderDome in front of all these screens, and I loved that match. It was the perfect way for me to end my WWE career. Putting together the [WrestleMania] match, I could feel a little bit of my apathy, but that’s happened before and then I walk out there and I feel, ‘This is what I live for.’ That was very weird psychologically,”

After departing WWE, Danielson signed with AEW. He is set to challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view.

In the past, the former WWE Superstar has been unsuccessful in his attempt to win the AEW World Title, however, he could end MJF's world title reign in their upcoming bout.

Would you like to see Bryan Danielson back in WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

