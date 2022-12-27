"He needs to get some of the rust off" - Wrestling veteran reacts to Bray Wyatt wrestling former world champion at WWE event (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Bray Wyatt competing in his first match since his return earlier this year.

The Eater of Worlds returned to WWE at Extreme Rules. Since then, he has appeared in several segments but hasn't had a match on TV. However, Wyatt finally had his first match this Monday at a live event at Madison Square Garden. He defeated former world champion, Jinder Mahal, using Sister Abigail during the show.

On this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Russo suggested that WWE was doing the right thing in booking Bray Wyatt in a few live events before his first televised match. The veteran detailed that Wyatt may have some ring rust since he hasn't competed in almost two years.

"I think it's okay. If he hasn't wrestled in that long he needs to get some of the rust off. He hasn't wrestled in a long, long time. I don't have an issue with that. I can understand why they did that." [10:43 - 11:00]

You can watch the full video here:

If you're interested in sports betting, the New England Patriots play the Miami Dolphins this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Bray Wyatt attacked a cameraman this past week on SmackDown

It was a spine-chilling segment on SmackDown as Bray Wyatt walked out to the ring to finally vindicate himself.

During the segment, Wyatt demanded an apology from LA Knight. He claimed that it was finally revealed to everyone that he and Uncle Howdy were not the same person. Suddenly, the star seemed to lose control and attacked a cameraman, rendering him unconscious with the Mandible Claw.

Several WWE officials came to save the production crew member and eventually managed to drag him out of the ring.

When do you think Bray Wyatt will have his first televised match? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes