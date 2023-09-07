"He needs to be in jail for his actions," "That thug needs to be locked up" - Fans share their opinion of top WWE heel

Bron Breakker's heel avatar has been wreaking havoc on WWE NXT, and fans are clearly impressed with his character work in recent weeks. A recent Twitter post praising the former NXT Champion's work elicited several responses from fans, lauding him for doing wonders with his heel persona.

Breakker is arguably the biggest star on the Tuesday night show and has been performing on the developmental brand for nearly two years. Ever since he lost his NXT Championship to Carmelo Hayes at Stand & Deliver 2023, fans had been hoping to see him jump ship to the main roster.

However, the company had different plans as it turned Breakker into a heel. While fans were initially apprehensive of this character change, Bron Breakker has proved himself in this role. His brutal attack on Von Wagner in the closing moments of this week's NXT elicited collective gasps from the crowd.

A Twitter post recently mentioned that Breakker had been "fantastic" as a heel. This led to fans thronging to the comments section with their opinions, with most of them praising the youngster. A few even pointed out that he should be in jail after his heinous attack on Wagner.

Check out the reactions below:

WWE legend Shawn Michaels thinks Bron Breakker is a WrestleMania main eventer

The WWE Hall of Famer, who's currently in charge of running NXT, thinks Bron Breakker has a bright future ahead in the global juggernaut.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling in July, Shawn Michaels said Breakker could headline a WrestleMania event sometime down the line against his arch-nemesis and NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes.

"I don't think anybody is gonna be surprised if they see Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes headlining a WrestleMania someday in the very near future," said Shawn Michaels.

Breakker's feud with Von Wagner has been an unqualified success, and it's safe to say a match going down between them is only a matter of time.

As for when Breakker will show up on WWE's main roster, he's just 25 years old and has plenty of time to further hone his skills before making a splash on RAW or SmackDown.

What's your take on Bron Breakker's edgy and dangerous heel avatar? Do you see him winning his feud against Von Wagner on WWE NXT? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

