"He was the only one who stepped aside" - Vince Russo on former WCW star refusing to do a spot (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently recalled the time when WCW veteran Disco Inferno refused to do a spot in IMPACT Wrestling as he deemed it illogical.

Inferno is known for his time in WCW from 1995 until 2001, when the promotion was acquired by WWE. He became a Cruiserweight Champion, Tag Team Champion, as well as a World TV Champion during his time with the company. Apart from that, the 55-year-old also had stints in IMPACT Wrestling.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo went back down memory lane, speaking about the time when Inferno refused to do a spot. He revealed that during a match, several performers, including Disco Inferno, were supposed to be taken down by an athlete diving from the top.

However, Inferno didn't participate in the spot, saying it made little sense as he could simply move aside if someone was about to execute a dive.

"This is what I love about Disco Inferno. Here's the difference. This was about five years ago. He worked in IMPACT Wrestling. So they wanted Disco to do the spot where the guy is jumping off the top rope, and the eighteen bowling pins are there to go down. So they want Disco to do the spot, and Disco says, 'Wait a minute. If I'm standing there and I see the guy coming off the top rope, I'm stepping aside, bro.' And bro, he was the only one who stepped aside," said Vince Russo. [11:17 - 11:55]

Vince Russo on Disco Inferno placing bets during his time in IMPACT Wrestling

A few months back on The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo spoke about how gambling was prevalent in the wrestling business. Russo also dropped a big scoop, revealing that Disco Inferno was placing bets during his time in IMPACT Wrestling, all while being a member of the company's booking committee.

"Chris, this has been around. This is not new, but a lot of the betting on wrestling, you had to find, you know, you had to find the betting source. A lot of them were overseas. Bro, this was going on when I was in TNA. I left TNA in 2012. So this was going on 12-15 years ago. Listen, here is the scoop of the day; Glenn Gilbertti, otherwise known as Disco Inferno, was on the booking committee placing these bets, bro. Placing these bets! Doing exactly what EC3 said. That is a fact!" said Vince Russo.

It was also reported earlier this year that WWE was pushing hard to make betting on its matches legal by registering with the Indiana Games Commission.

