"He owns your life"- WWE veteran reveals what it's like working for Vince McMahon

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently opened up about his experience working under Vince McMahon. Russo discussed how he felt the schedule was too hectic.

Vince Russo was recently interviewed by SmarkBusters on YouTube. During the interview, Russo was asked about his experience working for Vince McMahon. He was also asked if he had to always stay in the wrestling bubble during his time working there. Russo said that that's exactly what his experience working in WWE was like:

"When you're working for Vince [McMahon] you have to be. He demands that. He owns your life, 24X7, and that's fine. I bought into that but unfortunately, this is where he's not smart about it - while he's owning your life, he's also burning you out. You see now, if that's me and and I'm the owner of the company and I'm depending on somebody as much as he's depending on me, I am going to make sure that person has some breaks, that person has time to rest their batteries... I'm going to make sure because I want longevity from that person but with Vince, it was non-stop, 24X7, for five straight years and at the end of that, I was completely done."

Vince Russo in WWE

Vince Russo first joined WWE in the early '90s as a writer for WWF Magazine. He got his first job in the company after writing to Linda McMahon. Russo worked his way up to being the head writer for WWE during much of the highly popular Attitude Era. Russo stayed with the promotion until late 1999 when he decided to move over to WCW. His work in WCW proved to be considerably less successful than his time in WWE.

Russo almost returned to WWE in 2002, following the demise of WCW. However, he ended up being offered the role of a consultant. Russo wound up joining TNA Wrestling instead. He worked there on and off throughout the 2000s.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T and backlink to Sportskeeda Wrestling and give credit to SmarkBusters