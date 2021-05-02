WWE veteran reveals how Linda McMahon got him  his first job in the promotion

Former WWE and WCW veteran Vince Russo recently opened up about how he first got into pro wrestling.

Speaking to That 90's Wrestling Podcast, Russo said that, before working for WWE, he originally owned two video rental stores which went out of business thanks to Blockbuster. While looking for a new career path, Russo got to work on John Arezzi's radio show and later got his own show:

"I needed a job. Like I said, I had a wife, I had a couple of kids and I needed a job. Somebody by the name of John Arezzi who had a wrestling radio show came into my video store and asked if I wanted to do some advertising. That's where I made the connection into wrestling because quite frankly, I was looking for another career path. I started with Arezzi and we went our separate ways and I started doing my own radio show and again, I was trying to build something for a second career," Russo said.

Vince Russo on how Linda McMahon helped him get a job with WWE

Vince Russo went on to give details of how he got his first job in WWE (then WWF). Russo said that he was running out of money doing his radio show and he wrote to Linda McMahon to see if there was any kind of opportunity for him in the WWE. Linda McMahon called Russo back and helped him get a job with WWF Magazine:

"The radio show I was doing. Vicious Vincent's World of Wrestling, I was paying for the airtime and I literally was running out of money so I just wrote Linda McMahon a letter and I said my name is Vince Russo and this is what I've been doing, this is my background and I would love any kind of an opportunity. I had no idea Linda oversaw the magazine but sure enough, Linda McMahon herself called me and then hooked me up with the editor of the magazine," Russo explained.

Vince Russo added that the editor of WWF Magazine called him up after his talk with Linda McMahon, and he started off first as a freelance writer. Russo went on to become the head writer of WWE during the Attitude Era before signing with WCW in late 1999. Russo has also held creative roles in TNA Wrestling.

Vince Russo recently spoke to Sportskeeda about how WWE RAW can improve. You can check that out HERE.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and give credit to That 90's Wrestling Podcast