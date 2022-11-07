The Bloodline's latest addition, Solo Sikoa, recently revealed that former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was angry at him after his debut at Clash at the Castle.

The Enforcer made his main roster debut at the event during the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match. He interfered in the bout and cost The Scottish Warrior an opportunity at the coveted title. This allowed his cousin, Roman Reigns, to emerge victorious.

During an interview with Republic World, Solo Sikoa reflected on Drew McIntyre's feelings toward him that day. He stated that the former WWE Champion was frustrated with him.

“He [Drew McIntyre] was a very angry individual for me after that day. We kinda showed up in his hometown and messed up his opportunity of becoming a champion in his hometown. He got me back the following week on my debut I had a one-on-one with him in the main event and, I know he was pissed, I know he had some frustrations that he had to lead out on me," said Sikoa.

Solo Sikoa says he doesn't want to have another match against Drew McIntyre in the future

During the Clash at the Castle fallout episode of SmackDown, Solo Sikoa made his main roster in-ring debut against Drew McIntyre. The bout ended in a no-contest after ten minutes of action.

During the same interview, The Enforcer said he's not looking forward to sharing the ring with The Scottish Warrior again.

“Aye man, I held my own in that match you know I was in there with him I didn't have help from my brothers or anybody. So yeah, man he is one of those guys where I won't see again down the road.”

McIntyre successfully battled Karrion Kross in a Steel Cage match at Crown Jewel. There's a chance he could go after Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, as the two stars have unfinished business.

If The Scottish Warrior does indeed collide with The Tribal Chief, it is possible that it could reignite the animosity he has for Sikoa.

Would you like to see another match between Solo Sikoa and Drew McIntyre? Sound off in the comments below!

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes