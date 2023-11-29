"He doesn't play that game" - Former champion comments on CM Punk's return

A former champion in WWE has commented on CM Punk's return to the promotion at Survivor Series.

Punk returned to the world of professional wrestling on the 2nd episode of AEW Rampage in 2021. It appeared to be the perfect situation for Punk, as he had creative freedom and a roster full of young talent to work with. Unfortunately, Punk's time with All Elite Wrestling ended up being a disaster, and he got into multiple backstage altercations.

The last straw came at AEW All In 2023 at Wembley Stadium in London. Punk got into a backstage altercation with Jack Perry just before his match against Samoa Joe, and it resulted in his AEW contract being terminated on September 2. He made his triumphant return to WWE at Survivor Series and is reportedly set to enter a rivalry with a popular RAW star.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mickie James commented on her friendship with CM Punk and said that she understood the veteran. James added that Punk comes off like he has a chip on his shoulder but also demands the best out of himself:

“I think he comes off with a little bit of a chip on his shoulder to a lot of people, but it’s also he demands the best of himself. He doesn’t play that game of telling people what they want to hear,” she said. [H/T: Female Locker Room on X]

Former WWE writer theorizes why CM Punk couldn't comment on his AEW exit on RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo believes that there was a settlement between All Elite Wrestling and CM Punk that prohibited from discussing the promotion.

Punk returned to WWE RAW last night and delivered a promo to close the show. He noted during the segment that it was not going to sound like a Punk promo and claimed that he had changed. The 45-year-old added that he was back home in WWE despite spending the past decade bashing the promotion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo suggested that there must have been a settlement between the two parties to prevent Punk from commenting on the situation:

"I'm sure that there was some type of a settlement with AEW where CM Punk was not allowed to talk about it," Vince Russo said. [26:46 - 26:56]

You can check out Russo's comments in the full episode of Legion of RAW below:

CM Punk is one of the most polarizing stars of all time in the wrestling industry, but there is simply no denying his immense popularity. It will be fascinating to see if his WWE return pans out or if it ends in disaster as well.

