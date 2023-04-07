"He plucked wrestlers that already made a name for themselves" - Veteran questions Vince McMahon's abilities (Exclusive)

Vince Russo thinks WWE wouldn't have been as successful as it is today if Vince McMahon had to develop all the characters from the ground up himself.

When McMahon purchased WWE from his father, Vince McMahon Sr., in 1982, it co-existed alongside other regional territories. However, the 77-year-old had bigger plans and made the company a household name in just a few years. He was aided by his roster of stars, who built a close connection with the viewers.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo recalled that when McMahon acquired WWE, he enlisted the services of big stars from other territories. He believes that if it were on Vince McMahon himself to build all the characters, the company wouldn't have been the giant it is today.

"He plucked wrestlers that already made a name for themselves through the promoters; through themselves. Bro, think about if that wasn't available to Vince, and he buys the company from his dad in 1982, and now he has to create all his own characters. We have seen what that looks like, bro. We have seen that. Look what would have happened to the WWE," said Vince Russo. [5:36 - 6:06]

Vince McMahon's reported recent decision might not go well down with WWE fans

McMahon is seemingly back in control of WWE after the promotion was purchased by Endeavor Group a few days back. He was in charge of this week's WWE RAW, which was loaded with a lot of tropes associated with Vince McMahon's booking.

Bayley was conspicuously absent from the episode, though her DAMAGE CTRL stablemates, Dakota Sky and Iyo Sky, were in action. It is now being reported that since The Role Model didn't accompany her faction members, it could mean the stable would soon be broken up.

An Instagram post from Bayley after WrestleMania 39 also seemingly indicated the same, where she shared a picture of herself along with Kai and Sky and hinted at the end of a story. It's safe to say that this decision may not find many favors from the fans as The Role Model shined as the leader of the stable.

