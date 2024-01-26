"He is ready to destroy Roman Reigns again," "The Tribal Chief is in danger"- WWE Universe delighted with 39-year-old star's current run

Roman Reigns lost his last singles match in WWE back in 2019 when he was defeated by Baron Corbin. The two stars' careers have been on opposite trajectories since then, with Reigns becoming one of the most dominating WWE champions of all time and Corbin fading into the shadows. However, the 39-year-old has rediscovered himself since returning to NXT, and fans are elated to witness his rise again.

Baron Corbin has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion for over a decade. While he was a force to be reckoned with during his time on NXT, the star failed to replicate similar success on the main roster. Corbin tried various gimmicks on RAW and SmackDown, but none of them sat well with the majority of fans.

After a below-par run on the main roster, the 39-year-old returned to NXT in 2023. The former United States Champion has been doing well on WWE's third brand and has managed to win over the fans.

Baron Corbin wants to go against Roman Reigns again

Baron Corbin and Roman Reigns are no strangers when it comes to standing across the ring from one another. The duo had a heated feud in 2019 that was not very well-received by fans.

However, with Corbin once again finding his feet on NXT, the star is ready to revisit his rivalry with The Tribal Chief:

"Such a weird world we live in right now where Baron Corbin gets cheered. [Inaudible] love it right now. Just because it’s going against what’s supposed to be happening. Sometimes, I want that anarchy, that mayhem, that madness. You know what, if people start loving what I do and really get behind it, I could be the guy to go against Roman Reigns because he needs a guy like that. It’d be a fun switch."

Corbin also acknowledged the last program between them that involved both men pouring dog food on each other. However, he is ready to leave the past behind and start fresh with fans behind him:

"The last time I worked with Roman, I was pouring dog food on him. Not a fun time for him. I also almost vomited with the dog food. But it would be a flip. He’s killing it right now, but if people get behind me, it would almost feel, and here’s why I like it, it’s fresh. It feels new. When they’re behind me, it’s like, dude, it’s not the same person you saw." (H/T Fightful)

Roman Reigns is currently busy with LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton and will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against the three at WWE Royal Rumble.

