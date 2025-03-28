"He really had the best situation with that one" - Mandy Rose on intimate kiss with WWE Superstar

Mandy Rose recently discussed a romantic storyline she worked on during her stint in WWE. She claimed a current superstar had the best situation as they shared an intimate kiss in the middle of the ring.

In late 2019, Rose started a love triangle with Otis and Dolph Ziggler (Nic Nemeth). As part of the storyline, The Showoff wanted to steal God's Greatest Creation from the current Alpha Academy member. However, the former NXT Women's Champion turned on Ziggler after discovering that he and her best friend Soyna Deville were working together to keep her away from Otis. The storyline's climax came at WrestleMania 36 when Rose headed to the ring during a match between Otis and Ziggler. She slapped Deville, who was in Dolph's corner, and delivered a low blow to the latter, allowing the Alpha Academy member to pick up the victory.

After Otis' win, he and Rose kissed inside the ring. On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Ziggler revealed that he was disappointed that the angle's climax happened in an empty arena due to COVID-19. Rose, who was a guest on the show, agreed. Meanwhile, she jokingly stated that the Alpha Academy member had the best situation with that kiss.

"I'm thinking of Otis now that you say it. At least our kiss was like pretty intimate, though. It was really quiet, there wasn't that many people around. He really had the best situation with that one," she said. [15:10 - 15:21]

You can check out her comments in the podcast below:

Mandy Rose was allegedly unhappy with a creative decision in the storyline, says ex-WWE star

Sonya Deville's betrayal of Mandy Rose in the romantic storyline led to a heated feud between the two best friends. They squared off in a Loser Leaves WWE Match at SummerSlam in 2020.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Deville disclosed that while she was initially booked to win the match, Rose was unhappy with WWE's decision due to being the babyface in the angle. Hence, the 31-year-old asked WWE Creative to change the finish.

"Mandy was kind of upset because she's like, 'I'm the babyface here and you've been kicking my a** the whole time.' I saw her point, and we actually went and got the finish changed for me to lose. It was my decision. I went and got it changed. I took time off after that. Storyline wise, but also because of the [stalker] incident," Deville said.

Rose recently provided a health update, pointing out that she might never wrestle again.

Please credit Busted Open and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription, if you use the quote from the first part of this article.

