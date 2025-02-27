Ex-WWE star Mandy Rose shares unfortunate health update; she may never wrestle again

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recently received unfortunate health news. The Golden Goddess revealed that she might never wrestle again.

Rose signed with the Stamford-based company after participating in the 2015 Tough Enough competition. The 34-year-old spent nearly seven years in WWE, where she wrestled on Monday Night RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Before being released in December 2022, Rose held the NXT Women's Championship for 413 days.

On a recent episode of her Power Alphas podcast, the former WWE Superstar disclosed that she had recently started seeing a chiropractor after feeling numbness and tingling in her hands during a trip to the Bahamas in January. Rose added that the years of wrestling, bodybuilding, and playing sports in general had taken their toll on her spine.

"I've been seeing a chiropractor because I've had a little bit of trauma in the cervical spine area, nothing too crazy. Thankfully, but after eight years of wrestling and years before that of bodybuilding and putting bars on my back and playing sports, I always was athletic growing up, dancing and all of that plays a huge toll on your spine. (...) So, I have some degeneration in some of my discs, which wouldn't really be a thing if I didn't have like (...) I really probably wouldn't have went if I didn't have like symptoms."

The former NXT Women's Champion revealed that she had recently discovered she had arthritis in her C6, C7, and C8. Rose also had degeneration in her disc. Hence, she pointed out that a wrestling return would not make much sense.

"Went to a chiropractor, we got x-rays, found out that I have some arthritis in my C6, C7, C8 area, some degeneration in my disc. So, been getting some treatments. Right now, I feel like a wrestling return for me wouldn't really make much sense because of the wear and tear it does on your body. And not to say that it can't happen in the future. I'm not like I don't need surgery or anything like that, thank God, but we're doing some decompression, a decompression machine, getting some adjustments. So, it's really good that I'm kinda taking care of this now." [7:33 - 9:14]

Mandy Rose recently called out the WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton

A few weeks ago, Mandy Rose called out Tiffany Stratton on her Power Alphas podcast for using her catchphrase, "Put some respect on my name," during a promo on SmackDown. The WWE Women's Champion responded by saying it was "a little sad" that the 34-year-old needed to go on her podcast and mention something like that.

The former WWE Superstar later addressed whether she had real-life heat with The Buff Barbie on another episode of Power Alphas.

"Let's make something clear, I never bashed Tiffany Stratton. I actually put her over weeks before about how I think she's an amazing talent. I think she's definitely going places. Look at her, she's the champion within; she's only been up on the main roster for probably less than two years. I've always commended and highly complimented her. So, people were just going nuts, like, 'Oh my God, you're just jealous!' You're this, you're that. She's done more.' And I'm like, 'Guys, calm down first of all.' But kudos to Tiffany Stratton, okay, because I think she's an incredible talent and there's no hate, trust me!" Rose said.

Stratton and Rose shared the ring only once before the latter left WWE. They teamed up with Cora Jade in a six-woman tag team match against Roxanne Perez, Wendy Choo, and Zoey Stark at a live NXT show in August 2022.

Please credit Power Alphas and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

