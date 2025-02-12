Former WWE champion addresses alleged real-life heat with Tiffany Stratton

A former WWE Superstar recently called out Tiffany Stratton for using her supposed catchphrase. She recently addressed how she felt about The Buff Barbie.

A few weeks ago, Stratton used the phrase "put some respect on my name" during a promo on SmackDown. That seemingly did not sit well with former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose, who called out the 25-year-old for allegedly stealing her catchphrase. The WWE Women's Champion responded to Rose's reaction, stating it was "a little sad that she felt the need to go on her podcast and say something like that." Meanwhile, she wished Mandy good luck.

On her Power Alphas podcast, Rose acknowledged fans' reaction to her comments about Stratton. The 34-year-old claimed she has never bashed the SmackDown star, adding that she has instead put over Tiffany multiple times on her podcast.

"Let's make something clear, I never bashed Tiffany Stratton. I actually put her over weeks before about how I think she's an amazing talent. I think she's definitely going places. And look at her, she's the champion within, you know; she's only been up on the main roster probably less than two years. Like, I've always commended and highly complimented her," she said.

The former NXT Women's Champion questioned fans' reactions to her comments on social media, pointing out that she had no hate for the 25-year-old champion.

"So, people were just going nuts, like, 'Oh my God, you're just jealous!' You're this, you're that. She's done more.' And I'm like, 'Guys, calm down first of all.' But kudos to Tiffany Stratton, okay, because I think she's an incredible talent and there's no hate, trust me!" she added.[14:30-15:34]

Mandy Rose addressed her potential WWE return last year

The former NXT Women's Champion was released from the Stamford-based company in December 2022. She has since stepped away from professional wrestling.

In an interview with SEScoops last September, Mandy Rose disclosed that she will look to make an impact on the main roster the same way she did on NXT if she returns to WWE.

I think that would be the ultimate goal if I wanted to get back. Whether or not it’s with a group or it’s not, and I’m by myself, I think that new Mandy Rose mentality of not really giving a da*n and going out there and kicking b*tt, I think that would be pretty cool; an edgier Mandy!" she said. [H/T: Ringside News]

Rose recently married former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli. While she previously revealed that she and her husband plan to have children, it will be interesting to see if she returns to the WWE ring soon.

