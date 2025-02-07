"I think it's a little sad" - Tiffany Stratton responds to a recent accusation Mandy Rose made about her

Tiffany Stratton has commented on Mandy Rose accusing her of apparently using a slogan of hers. The latter was part of WWE for several years.

A few days ago, The Golden Goddess mentioned on her podcast that The Buff Barbie Doll used her line "Put some respect on my name." The WWE Women's Champion said it during an in-ring promo on the January 10 episode of SmackDown. Mandy said even the delivery was similar and that she wasn't happy about it at all.

During an interview with DS of Ring The Belle, Tiffany Stratton was asked about Mandy Rose's comments. The SmackDown star said she thought it was sad the latter needed to go on her podcast and say all of that. Tiffany wished her the best, though.

"Honestly, I think it's a little sad that she felt the need to go on her podcast and say something like that. I wish her the best. Honestly," she said. (H/T Fightful)

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. sees Charlotte Flair facing Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41

Since The Queen won this year's Women's Royal Rumble match, she will face either Rhea Ripley or Tiffany Stratton at The Show of Shows if they're still champions by April.

Speaking on Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. said he could see Charlotte Flair choosing The Buff Barbie as her opponent for WrestleMania 41.

"I believe she's gonna pick Tiffany Stratton. That'll be her WrestleMania match. That'll give Tiffany time to still develop and learn on the microphone in a promo battle against Charlotte Flair, who owns her character. I mean, owns that character. She has like an aura about her. Like, Charlie Murphy's talked about Rick James, 'I saw his aura.' You can feel her energy out there. So, that'll help her develop and grow. That's the hope anyway," he said.

Charlotte Flair hasn't announced who she will face at 'Mania yet. It's possible she might challenge Tiffany on SmackDown tonight.

