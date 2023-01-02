"He should really find a way to get out of WWE" - Twitter urges Triple H to book former Royal Rumble winner as a main event star

Triple H has wasted no time in establishing changes since taking over the creative duties for WWE in July 2022. But fans seemingly have one big demand from the Game regarding Shinsuke Nakamura.

Shinsuke Nakamura was chosen as the Great Muta's opponent at the NOAH promotion's New Year's show on January 1, 2023. It was a big deal, considering how WWE was strictly against working with other promotions when Vince McMahon was at the helm.

It was an incredible occasion for wrestling fans. The King of Strong Style made a grand entrance that made him look like a megastar. The former Royal Rumble winner went on to win an excellent match after spraying the Great Muta's mist on the legend himself before delivering a Kinshasa for the pinfall.

Nakamura's run with WWE has flattered to deceive. After a strong start on the main roster, his push fizzled out. The Japanese star won the Intercontinental and United States Championships and the Tag Team Championship. Still, he never became the main event star fans expected him to be after his NXT call-up.

Following the match against the Great Muta, fans were eager to see the three-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion get a main event push under Triple H's regime.

Some fans lamented the fact that Shinsuke Nakamura is in WWE.

Triple H signed a major talent for WWE

Triple H has put his stamp on the company since taking over from Vince McMahon. One of the biggest steps he has taken has been the return of numerous stars who were released by the previous regime.

In addition to the return of big names like Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, and Dakota Kai, he has enhanced the NXT roster by signing Dragon Lee from AAA.

Dragon Lee, alongside Dralistico, recently defeated AEW stars FTR at AAA Noche de Campeones to become the new AAA tag team champions. After the win, Lee announced that he had signed with the Stamford-based company and will start with NXT this month.

