"He really is that full of himself" - Fans furious after Ric Flair posts a "dreadful" picture and deletes it with bedridden former superstar

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has always been controversial in some of the decisions he has made. The wrestling legend was in the news again for posting a controversial photo on Twitter where he was posing next to the legendary Mongo before deleting it. The WWE Universe has since reacted to the post and called him out for it.

The post first appeared with Ric Flair saying his "friend" Mongo was stronger than anyone. While the caption seemed rather positive, accompanied by the picture, fans were perplexed at Flair's decision to share it.

The picture showed Mongo in a hospital bed in his home, with multiple tubes attached to him. Next to him. Ric Flair was posing, looking very cheerful.

Fans immediately reacted to it, calling Flair out, and the WWE legend soon deleted the picture from his Twitter.

When a fan was puzzled by the whole thing and asked why Flair would post a picture like that posing next to the unfortunate bedridden wrestler, another fan said that given that it was Flair, that was an explanation by itself.

Another fan pointed out that for Ric Flair to actually delete a post on Twitter, the optics were really bad.

Others couldn't believe the post, with some sharing memes about it, while others begged that in case they were ever in a position similar to Mongo, no one should ever share a picture like that.

Fans continued to call him out, with some calling the Hall of Famer "a piece of trash" while others asked someone to change the password of his Twitter account so he could not post.

While the intention behind the caption and post appeared to be positive, the rather morbid nature of the picture made it an odd moment for everyone. The odd thing? This is not the first time that Flair has been called out for posting Mongo's photo, with his last post also being called out by fans.

What happened to Ric Flair's friend, former WCW star Mongo?

Steve "Mongo" McMichael is an NFL legend and is also a WCW star. He even performed in WWE and appeared as a guest commentator. In WCW, he became a part of the Horsemen faction for a while as well.

Unfortunately, he announced he was diagnosed with ALS on April 23, 2021. He has had to make frequent trips to the hospital as a result of his battle with the disease.

Several wrestlers have since visited the bedridden star, with Ric Flair obviously being one of them.

