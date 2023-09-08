"He's already better than Roman," "Reigns is untouchable" - Belief that 36-year-old star can replace Roman Reigns as the face of WWE divides fans

WWE fans were divided over the belief that a 36-year-old star could replace Roman Reigns as the face of the company. The wrestler in question is the current Intercontinental Champion, Gunther.

Reigns has been the top star of the company for the past few years and has managed to break quite a few records during his reign as the Universal Champion. Even though Gunther has a lot to achieve compared to The Tribal Chief, the Imperium leader has already surpassed many legends of the business to become the longest-reigning IC Champion.

Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said that he believes Gunther can replace Roman Reigns as the face of the company.

A fan took to Twitter to post about Ray's comment and asked the WWE Universe if the Hall of Famer was right. Fans were left divided over this and started commenting on the post.

One fan agreed with the legend's comments and said that The Ring General has already surpassed The Tribal Chief.

Expand Tweet

One fan disagreed and wrote that Reigns is untouchable as the face of the company. They also said that Cody Rhodes will take over The Bloodline leader but won't stay as the face for long because of his age.

Expand Tweet

Another fan believes Reigns has raised the bar so high that the Imperium leader can't reach it.

Expand Tweet

A fan believes Gunther has everything to succeed inside WWE but can't be the face of the company because he lacks "outside appeal."

Expand Tweet

One fan said The Ring General needs to improve his mic skills.

Expand Tweet

A fan tweeted that they believe Gunther is better as a champion at the moment because he defends his title, unlike Reigns.

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns could soon return to WWE

Roman Reigns hasn't competed in a WWE match since SummerSlam, where he defended his Universal Championship against Jey Uso in a hard-hitting but controversial bout.

After an appearance on the following SmackDown episode, The Tribal Chief hasn't been seen on television. Previous rumors suggested that he is supposed to be out for a few weeks due to an injury.

However, according to a new report by Xero News, The Bloodline leader could make his return after Fastlane in October.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Roman to make his return as they want Cody Rhodes to confront him for the Universal Championship.

Do you believe The American Nightmare will finally dethrone Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.