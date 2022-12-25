"He's always gonna look out for himself first" - Solo Sikoa's family member comments on his loyalty to The Bloodline (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Manu recently opened up about Solo Sikoa's loyalty towards The Bloodline, saying the former NXT star will always look for himself first.

The 29-year-old joined the stable at Clash of the Castle 2022, where he helped Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed Universal Championship over Drew McIntyre. Since then, Sikoa has been the enforcer of The Bloodline, ensuring there's no external threat to their interests. Solo Sikoa's stoic demeanor contrasts with his stablemates, as he rarely speaks, letting his actions do the talking instead.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Manu also reiterated how Sikoa stays detached and conducts business as per his own wish. The ex-WWE star also hinted at how, since the former NXT North American Champion had a "rough" journey, he always puts his interests to the forefront first.

"Solo is like the protector; he's like the enforcer. He kind of beats to his own drum. He's been the youngest one, so he's had it rough. So he's always gonna look out for himself first," said Manu. (1:18 - 1:33)

Solo Sikoa on the advice he received from Roman Reigns

Since Solo Sikoa is relatively new to the business, his cousin and Bloodline stablemate Roman Reigns gave him some vital advice. In a recent interview, the 29-year-old performer revealed that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion suggested he stay out of trouble and keep his ears open and mouth shut.

"Stay out of trouble, you know what I mean? Keep your head down and just work hard. The eyes up, the ears open, the mouth shut," said Sikoa.

Though Sikoa seems committed to The Bloodline at the moment, it won't be a surprise to see him go his separate ways to carve his own path someday.

