"He's not anybody I really wanna see again" - Konnan details WWE Superstar's problem despite in-ring progress

Despite his progress in the ring, WCW legend Konnan believes WWE RAW star Omos still has a significant problem.

In 2019, Omos signed with WWE. He has since been an active competitor in the Stamford-based company. The 28-year-old is part of the RAW roster and recently went head-to-head against SmackDown's Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel. Nevertheless, The Nigerian Giant suffered defeat and has not competed ever since.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan acknowledged Omos' improvement in the ring. The veteran disclosed, however, that he is still not a fan of the 7"3' giant.

"One thousand percent he did take a step forward. He progressed after so many months. He can't cut a promo. He was very well protected. He didn't pick anything up. But he's not anybody I really wanna see again. That's a problem," he said. (1:10 - 1:23)

A rival wrestling promoter wants to take Omos from the Stamford-based company. Check out his comments here.

Vince Russo criticized WWE's booking of Omos

Over the past few months, Omos has competed in several squash matches on Monday Night RAW. While these bouts were seemingly supposed to highlight the giant's strength, former WWE writer Vince Russo believes they failed to serve their purpose.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo questioned the booking of Omos, stating that the series of squash matches failed to get Omos over.

"How many squash matches have there been now? At least half a dozen, right? At least six? My question is have all these squash matches gotten Omos any more over than when he started this thing? Nothing. They've done nothing for him, bro. Zero," he said. (45:43 - 46:08)

A former manager thinks Omos might be one of the worst wrestlers ever. Check out his comments here.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes