"They've done nothing for him"- Vince Russo slams WWE's booking of 28-year-old star (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo questioned the company's booking of Omos.

The 28-year-old star has been involved in a series of squash matches over the last few weeks. This week on RAW, Omos defeated two enhancements in a two-on-one handicap match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stressed that the squash matches have not quite done the job of putting The Colossal over.

"How many squash matches have there been now? At least half a dozen, right? At least six? My question is have all these squash matches gotten Omos any more over than when he started this thing? Nothing. They've done nothing for him, bro. Zero,"- said Russo. [45:43 - 46:08]

Vince Russo has previously stated that Omos can never be the 'top guy' in WWE

Omos is one of the most protected wrestlers in WWE. He lost just one singles match during his run with the promotion, with Bobby Lashley pinning him at WrestleMania 38.

However, Vince Russo believes that the Nigerian Giant is not made for the top of the division.

"Bro, he's [Omos] not made for this [the top spot]. He's never going to be ready for this spot," Russo said.

The former WWE head writer further added that Omos has a different role to play in the company:

"That's not a bad thing. He's not supposed to be doing this. He's a big man who's a giant. They saw him and they saw dollar signs and they saw money. Not everybody can do this and that's okay. I mean, seriously, that is okay."

While Omos has continued his dominant streak under Triple H, it's hard to predict if the creative will have any concrete push in store for him going forward.

