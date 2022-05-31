"He's not made for this" – Vince Russo feels dominant RAW Superstar is not ready for top spot in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels Omos may not be the best person to take the top spot as a physically dominant heel in the company.

MVP and his client were on RAW this week to sign the contract for their two-on-one Handicap match against Bobby Lashley at Hell in a Cell. However, things turned into a brawl as security personnel failed to keep the two behemoths in check. The end of the show saw Lashley put The Colossus through a table.

Speaking about the Nigerian Giant on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Russo stated that he was not meant to be a top WWE Superstar.

"Bro, he's [Omos] not made for this [the top spot]. He's never going to be ready for this spot," Russo said. [56:35 - 56:44]

Russo mentioned that WWE saw money in him, but it was fine even if Omos was not able to take that spot. The former writer reasoned that the 28-year-old was not cut out for it and could be a bigger draw outside of the wrestling business.

"That's not a bad thing. He's not supposed to be doing this. He's a big man who's a giant. They saw him and they saw dollar signs and they saw money. Not everybody can do this and that's okay. I mean seriously, that is okay." [56:45 - 57:01]

Omos and MVP will team up against Bobby Lashley at WWE Hell In A Cell

While Omos may have taken a beating on RAW this week, he will be looking to settle the score with The All Mighty at Hell in a Cell.

MVP may be the difference-maker in the handicap match. The manager has been on a warpath to destroy the former WWE Champion since the night after WrestleMania 38.

The veteran picked up a win over his former Hurt Business partner on the May 23 episode of RAW. Lashley was counted out after The Giant interfered without the referee noticing. This led to the handicap match stipulation coming into play.

Things are heating up as we head into WWE's next premium live event, and the duo of Omos and MVP will look to use the numbers game to their advantage this Sunday to put down Lashley once and for all.

